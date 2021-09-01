Cancel
Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Sitting here in limbo

By EVY WARSHAWSKI
Napa Valley Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, my husband Morrie and I created a nonprofit organization, E & M Presents. Our mission: to bring professional touring artists to the Napa Valley with presentations earmarked specifically for kids ages 5 to 12 and their families. This niche was missing from cultural offerings in Napa County and its environs. Plus, live shows catering to younger generations were often my favorite — and most popular — bookings to bring to the Napa Valley Opera House.

