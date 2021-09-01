Red Cross seeks blood donors

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/1/21. The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors across Montana as fall approaches. From Sept. 1-15, the organization will host donation sites in Gallatin County and is urging Montanans to donate as we enter colder months to help those relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross says it’s concerned about the national rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the active hurricane season in the southern U.S., both factors that trigger a rise in blood need in hospitals across the country. To sign up for a nearby donation event, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Upcoming donation events in Gallatin County include: