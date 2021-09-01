Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin County, MT

Red Cross seeks blood donors

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/1/21. The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors across Montana as fall approaches. From Sept. 1-15, the organization will host donation sites in Gallatin County and is urging Montanans to donate as we enter colder months to help those relying on lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross says it’s concerned about the national rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the active hurricane season in the southern U.S., both factors that trigger a rise in blood need in hospitals across the country. To sign up for a nearby donation event, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Upcoming donation events in Gallatin County include:

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Society
Gallatin County, MT
Society
Gallatin County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#The American Red Cross#Montanans#The Red Cross#Belgrade Shift Church#Bozeman E Free Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy