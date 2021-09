The Williston High School boys and girls cross country teams are expecting big things season. And already, both teams notched a win in their season. The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes placed first at the Heen/Ihmels meet on Aug. 21 in Williston. On top of that, both teams had several runners place in the top 10. Fynn Krenz led the boys while Eleni Lovgren took charge for the girls. As for the rest of the season, there’s still tough competition that both teams will have to face. Also, the girls team is looking to defend its state title, while the boys are eyeing their chance at another state title. Here’s a look at what their schedules look like for the rest of the season. Both schedules are still subject to change and were found on the NDHSAA website.