Can Robots Create Fashion?
For three mechanical engineering students, summer vacation included making tie-dye – with Baxter, the robot. Not only is tie-dye back in fashion, but it’s one of the most beloved summer pastimes by kids and adults alike. The steps are easy: grab a T-shirt, twist it up and segment it and then dye away to create a pattern. When you’re done, you have something fun, unique and yes, fashionable once more — at least, according to Louis Vuitton and Jennifer Lopez.news.usc.edu
Comments / 0