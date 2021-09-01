Can Robots Create Fashion?

Find out how to bring customers flocking to your products by revolutionizing the designs of your whole line. Everyone is so focused on how (or whether) to transform into hybrid or remote work models that sales-related efforts may be slipping through the cracks. Don't let this happen to your business. Product design is one of the most important criteria in generating sales. Find out how to use this often-overlooked factor that could have a major impact on your bottom line with the Fundamentals of Product Design eBook Bundle by O'Reilly.