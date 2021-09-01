Cancel
Understanding the Evolving Threat of COVID-19

By Detroit Today
wdet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo writers for The Atlantic take stock of where we’re at in the pandemic and what we can learn from COVID-19 variants as we look forward. More than a year into this pandemic, there is still so much uncertainty about the coronavirus. Even with vaccines, scientific evidence around the efficacy of masking and physical distancing, there is still so much we don’t understand about COVID-19 and the variants that have swept through the population since last year.

Related
Public Health
Grist

Medical journals warn of an even bigger health threat than COVID

COVID-19 has upended daily life like nothing else this century. It has shuttered economies, plunged millions into economic uncertainty, and killed 4.5 million and counting since the start of last year. For these reasons and many more, the pandemic has dominated any discussion around public health. But medical experts are warning of an even worse threat.
Science

Scientists reveal the chances of another COVID-19-level pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic upended society in a number of ways. But what are the chances that such a pandemic would happen again?. A new statistical study reviewed the likeliness of another COVID-19-level pandemic happening in any given year. There’s a 2% chance it can happen in any given year, according...
Public Health

Understanding COVID-19's Impact on Existing, New-Onset Migraine and TTH

Researchers characterized new-onset headache, migraine, and tension-type headache (TTH) among patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. After contracting COVID-19, patients reported a worsening of primary headache, while headaches related to COVID-19 were severe and presented as a migraine phenotype, according to study results published in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
Public Health

How Is The Pandemic Evolving?

Between the surging Delta variant, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals and evolving guidance around masking and booster shots, the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change 18 months into the crisis. Texas A&M Today spoke with virologist Benjamin Neuman about some of the latest developments in the pandemic. Neuman...
Public Health

COVID-19 presents an understanding of nurses' moral distress during crisis care

During the pandemic, nurses continue to deliver a crisis standard of care, which requires allocating and using scarce medical resources. This care, in the context of COVID-19, an infectious and potentially fatal illness, requires nurses to balance their duty to care for patients while protecting themselves and their families. Crisis standards of care cause high moral distress for clinicians. The lack of preparedness of U.S. hospitals to initiate crisis care standards is likely amplifying such distress. Could better leadership communication mitigate this distress and consequential poorer mental health?
World

COVID-19 Claims 34th Victim in Bermuda as CDC Raises Risk Threat

Bermuda has recorded its 34th death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with active cases soaring to 205, while the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the island’s risk rating to high. Health officials said the 79 new positive cases of the virus came from the latest...
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
The Independent

Famed disease expert says 'we're closer to the beginning' of Covid pandemic than the end

The Covid-19 pandemic is actually closer to its beginning than its end, because only a small section of the global population has been vaccinated, US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has said.“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Dr Brilliant told news channel CNBC. “Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said.He pointed out that just 15 per cent of the world population has been inoculated and about...
Public Health
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

Your Questions About COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections, Answered

When Paul Adamson, MD, first noticed he had a runny nose one day in mid-July, he figured it was an allergic reaction to the dust he’d kicked up doing yardwork. But when the runny nose didn’t clear up, he decided to get tested for COVID-19. Even though he was fully vaccinated, he had plans to fly to San Francisco to attend a baby shower, and he didn’t want to risk exposing the attendees—or the other passengers on the airplane.
Science

More dangerous COVID-19 variants are coming soon, says Wuhab lab scientist

There will be more COVID-19 variants coming soon as the virus continues to mutate, the leader of the Wuhan Institute of Virology warned last week. Virologist Shi Zhengli told the South China Morning Post, which is a part of the Chinese state media, that the world will have to coexist with the novel coronavirus as there continue to be more mutations.
Kids

COVID-19 has become a greater threat to previously healthy children

In recent weeks, our hospital has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 patients. The last pandemic the world faced was the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. Deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed those from H1N1 approximately eight-fold to date. In these unprecedented, unpredictable times, some facts remain clear. The simple...

