Bonnie F. Edwards, 86, of Leesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born April 17, 1935, in Lawrence County, to Lawrence and Hattie (Pate) Speer. She married Gerald Edwards in 1953 and he preceded her in death in March of 2011. Bonnie attended Shawswick High School and was a member of Pinhook Church of Christ. She retired from the Listo Pencil company in California and had worked at Kresge’s and the Dollar Store.