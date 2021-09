Capital Wealth Planning, LLC announced John (Jack) W. Fisher joined the firm as chief operating officer after serving on the firm’s board for 4 years. Under his leadership with operations, sales and marketing, CWP will continue to add to its foundation as one of the top 50 fastest growing SEC registered investment advisors in the country. Mr. Fisher’s securities industry career began in 1977 as an investment broker and later vice president with E.F. Hutton. In 1987, he co-founded Wilson/Bennett Capital Management, where he spent 17 years. In 2001, he joined the board of directors of Cardinal Financial. He was appointed to the board’s executive committee, served as vice chairman of the audit committee, and chairman of Cardinal’s brokerage. From 2008 through 2011, he was executive vice president and a board member of Titanium Asset Management, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange.