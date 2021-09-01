Cancel
Going on one last run, Steelers retool around Roethlisberger

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The defending AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers have their work cut out if they want to return to the playoffs. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season, he will be playing in front of an entirely retooled offensive line. The Steelers spent much of the offseason focusing on improving a running game that finished last in the NFL in 2020, including drafting running back Najee Harris with the 24th pick. Pittsburgh opens a difficult schedule with a visit to Buffalo on Sept. 12.

