Hay production estimates and planning for winter feeding

 8 days ago

I wanted to discuss an aspect of USDA’s August Crop Production report that seldom gets much attention. August is when we get our first estimates of the size of the hay crop across the country. Needless to say, this has implications for winter feed supply and cost for cattle operations....

