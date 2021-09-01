Cancel
Fuentas facing multiple charges after short chase yesterday morning in Pierre

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 41 year old woman from Pierre is charged with multiple violations after a short chase about 10am yesterday morning (Aug. 31, 2021) in Pierre. Information from the Pierre Police Department says an officer observed Angela Fuentas operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed on Dakota Avenue near Monroe. The officer attempted to make an enforcement stop, however, Fuentas fled and a short pursuit ensued. She finally stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of Marina Avenue.

