Hughes County, SD

Hughes County Sheriff’s Office releases video of Ravnsborg traffic stop for speeding

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hughes County Sheriff’s Office has released the unedited body camera footage of a traffic enforcement stop involving South Dakota’s Attorney General. A Hughes County Sheriff’s Deputy cited Jason Ravnsborg of Pierre for Speeding on Other Roadways (SDCL 32-25-7) Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at approximately 8:50pm CDT on South Garfield Avenue in Pierre. Radar indicated a speed of 57mph in a posted 35mph speed zone.

Pierre, SD
South Dakota State
Highmore, SD
Spencer Gosch
Kristi Noem
Jason Ravnsborg
