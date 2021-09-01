Hughes County Sheriff’s Office releases video of Ravnsborg traffic stop for speeding

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office seized over 275 pounds of hydroponic marijuana after a deputy stopped a vehicle in Tom Green County. On September 1, 2021, at approximately 11:05 PM, a Tom Green County deputy conducted a traffic stop of a 2018 Ford F250 for a traffic violation in the area of North Grape Creek Road and U.S. Highway 87. During the stop and subsequent interview with the driver, the deputy observed indicators of possible drug trafficking and requested a San Angelo Police Department Canine to assist. The police canine was deployed and made a positive alert on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy discovered 197 vacuum-sealed packages of hydroponic marijuana concealed in the truck bed.