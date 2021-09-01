Hughes County Sheriff’s Office releases video of Ravnsborg traffic stop for speeding
The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office has released the unedited body camera footage of a traffic enforcement stop involving South Dakota’s Attorney General. A Hughes County Sheriff’s Deputy cited Jason Ravnsborg of Pierre for Speeding on Other Roadways (SDCL 32-25-7) Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at approximately 8:50pm CDT on South Garfield Avenue in Pierre. Radar indicated a speed of 57mph in a posted 35mph speed zone.drgnews.com
