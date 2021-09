A topical cream known as remetinostat has demonstrated the ability to effectively treat basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer in the world. The results of the Phase II clinical trial, which were published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, showed the cream is a first-in-class inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) — meaning it can arrest tumour development — that may present a safe alternative to the surgical intervention typically necessary for patients. While systemic HDAC inhibiters have previously shown promise as a method of treatment, concerns over toxicity have impeded development. Remetinostat, on the other hand, was engineered to lose potency once absorbed into the skin, confining its cancer-fighting abilities to the specific area treated by the cream.