Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, is placing a $1.4 billion order for eight new ships that run on carbon-neutral fuel. The move is the “single largest step taken so far to decarbonize the global shipping industry,” the Guardian wrote. Which is important, because those container ships photobombing your beach selfies are also major contributors to climate change: The sector accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.