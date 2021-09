Well, it has come down to this, NEXT week is our Grand Finale of Bike Night 2021. Last night was absolutely perfect, with the scorching temps down quite a bit. The anticipation of the crowd was easily felt, as our regulars AND newcomers know that there is a HUGE night of prizes, awards, and usual fun NEXT Wednesday. Please make it a point to come out - 5 pm - 9 pm. Whether it will be your first time ever, or you just want to drop by for an hour, WE are going to have an impressive finale!