Steelworkers call on EPA to strengthen chemical safety rule

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh — United Steelworkers is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to bolster EPA’s Risk Management Program Reconsideration final rule to enhance worker protections. In comments submitted to the agency in July, USW urges EPA to take several steps the union believes will prevent future incidents at chemical facilities. Those...

