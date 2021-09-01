Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Hospice of Texarkana Jeans and Bling 2021 Cancelled

By Mario Garcia
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 5 days ago
One of the biggest annual fundraisers for Hospice of Texarkana in the month of October is Jeans and Bling. Last year the fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately with the rise of Delta Variant cases in Texarkana Jeans and Bling has been postponed until Spring of 2022.

Bowie County, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Bowie County Excited to Become an ACT Work Ready Community

Bowie County announced today, they have engaged in the process to become a certified ACTWork Ready Community. According to a press release, this practice demonstrates their commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers, and current and future citizens of the county. Earlier this year, Miller County began the process and now Bowie County is on board to work with the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce and Miller County to enhance our workforce in the Texarkana region.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

How These 8 Arkansas Towns Got Their Funny Names

We have some crazy town names in the state of Arkansas. When you hear the name or see it on a road trip you can't help but wonder 'How did they ever come up with that name?. Here are some crazy silly town names in Arkansas and the stories behind how they got their names.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Which Texarkana High School Has The Best Mascot?

Football season is in full swing in Texarkana. And with football season comes the crosstown rivalries and the bragging rights on what school is the best. But we want to know what school in Texarkana has the best mascot?. In Texarkana, we all have our favorite high school. Whether you...
Denton, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Congratulations Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees For 2020–2021

Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women Monday announced six extraordinary Texas women have been selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. “The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texas/Arkansas See Decreases in Hospitalizations – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 30

(AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that on Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations. The newspaper reported that on Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday.
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Hot Springs Blues Fest ‘Free Concerts’ Labor Day Weekend

The Hot Springs Blues Fest is back this coming Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-4, at Hill Wheatley Plaza in the downtown historic Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you love the blues, the Hot Springs Blues Fest has a super lineup of free entertainment scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 5:30 PM. There will also be food trucks on-site and plenty of beer and beverages. Gates open at 5 PM.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend in Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Teazur", and local favorite "Moss Brothers" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana COVID Spike Spurs Bowie County FREE Testing Return

COVID 19 cases are continuing to increase across Bowie County, Texarkana all over the Ark-La-Tex. Hospitalizations due to COVID are high, and resources are to care for COVID patients are still critically low according to the Press Release from the Bowie County Joint Operations Center. While local officials continue to monitor case counts and stay updated on CDC guidelines, individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay current on recommendations from the CDC for ways to stay healthy: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

