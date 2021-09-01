Empagliflozin Win in EMPEROR-Preserved HF, but Renal Outcomes Puzzle

Organ transplant is often the treatment of choice as it extends and improves patient life. Immunosuppressive treatment, which prevents acute rejection of the organ, is used in transplant patients to prevent the loss of transplant. The aim of the study was to determine the impact of the CTLA4 (+49A>G, rs231775) and the TGF-β1 (−800G>A, rs1800468) polymorphisms on the therapeutic effect of immunosuppressive drugs (cyclosporine—CsA, tacrolimus—TAC) and the risk of acute rejection in renal transplant patients. The analysis of the CTLA4 +49A>G and the TGF-β1 −800G>A polymorphisms was carried out in 392 patients after kidney transplant using real-time PCR. The CTLA4 +49A>G polymorphism did not affect CsA or TAC dose, ratio of drug concentration to dose (C/D), and blood concentrations. As for the TGF-β1 -800G>A polymorphism, patients with the GA genotype required lower TAC doses compared to the GG genotype (TAC 12 h: 3.63 mg vs 5.3 mg, TAC 24 h: 2.38 mg vs 3.29 mg). Comparing the C/D ratio in both groups (TAC 12 h and TAC 24 h), higher C/D ratio was observed in patients with the GA genotype. These results indicate that patients with the A allele require slightly lower doses of TAC. The results suggest that the TGF-β1 −800 G>A polymorphism may influence the TAC dose, while the +49A>G polymorphism of the CTLA4 gene does not correlate with the dose of CsA or TAC. The analysis of the biochemical parameters of the renal profile showed no impact of the CTLA4 and the TGF-β1 polymorphisms on the risk of organ rejection.