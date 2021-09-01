What Makes Blood Vessels Leaky: New Insights for Sepsis Therapeutics
Sepsis occurs when the body works so hard to fight an infection that the over-activated immune system harms a patient’s own tissues as collateral damage. As a result, blood vessels can become leaky and major organs can’t get the oxygen and nutrients they require to sustain life. Sepsis is a major reason that patients, including many with COVID-19, end up in the intensive care unit. The condition is notoriously difficult to treat, and there are no drugs that help stabilize the cell barrier that lines blood vessels.scienceblog.com
