Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What Makes Blood Vessels Leaky: New Insights for Sepsis Therapeutics

By UC San Diego
ScienceBlog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepsis occurs when the body works so hard to fight an infection that the over-activated immune system harms a patient’s own tissues as collateral damage. As a result, blood vessels can become leaky and major organs can’t get the oxygen and nutrients they require to sustain life. Sepsis is a major reason that patients, including many with COVID-19, end up in the intensive care unit. The condition is notoriously difficult to treat, and there are no drugs that help stabilize the cell barrier that lines blood vessels.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Vessels#Sepsis#Therapeutics#Drugs#Science Signaling#University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Stiff blood vessels linked to enzyme that fosters cell 'chatter'

In a study in mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that the smooth muscle cells lining the walls of blood vessels can lose their elasticity and lead to vascular stiffening, a condition that can precede heart disease and stroke. The finding, say the researchers, may provide a new focus for developing drugs that target the molecular roots of such stiffness.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Are Psoriatic Arthritis Blood Tests?

There is no single blood test that can check for psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a chronic, inflammatory disease of the joints that can also cause a skin disorder called psoriasis. Your doctor will order a series of blood tests to check for different signs of psoriatic arthritis. This means diagnosis will take more than a single visit.
Sciencepcrm.org

Human-Based 3D Model to Study SARS-CoV-2 Infection in the Brain

Study in a Sentence: Researchers have produced a human-based stem cell model of the brain that supports the entry of SARS-CoV-2 and serves as an model for studying central nervous system (CNS) symptoms of COVID-19. Healthy for Humans: Evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 can infect the human central nervous system, leading...
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is the Mono Blood Test?

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) test is a screening tool to check for antibodies in a person’s blood. Epstein-Barr virus is a common cause of mononucleosis (mono); therefore, this test could be used to help diagnose the infection. Purpose of the Test. A doctor can use the EBV blood test when...
ScienceEurekAlert

Synthetic tissue model with blood vessels

Using lab-created tissue to heal or replace damaged organs is one of the great visions for the future of medicine. Synthetic materials could be suitable as scaffolding for tissue because, unlike natural tissues, they remain stable in the organism long enough for the body to form new natural structures. A fundamental requirement for functional tissue is that blood vessels must be able to grow in them and connect to the organism’s vascular system, so that the tissue is properly supplied with oxygen and nutrients. However, until now, almost nothing has been known about which material properties promote the growth of blood vessels. A team headed by biomedical engineer Dr Britta Trappmann from the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Biomedicine in Münster, Germany, has developed a cell culture system in which, for the first time, a functional blood vessel system is able to grow within a framework made of synthetic materials.
Cancerhealththoroughfare.com

Deadly Brain Tumor Lab-Grown Model Created By Scientists

3D bioprinting has another significant achievement: the deadliest brain tumour was successfully recreated 3D in a lab. The researchers from Tel Aviv University managed to print a glioblastoma in a medium similar to a brain. The replica contains even blood vessels, successfully recreating the deadly brain tumour. Researchers hope that this will be a major step forward in treating brain tumours.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New method visualizes blood flow in the brain down to one blood cell

Researchers from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology and Saratov State University have come up with an inexpensive method for visualizing blood flow in the brain. The new technique is so precise it discerns the motions of individual red blood cells—all without the use of toxic dyeing agents or expensive genetic engineering. The study was published in The European Physical Journal Plus.
Cancermarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists 3D-print the world’s first active malignant brain tumor (VIDEO)

A team of Israeli scientists has succeeded in printing the world’s first active malignant brain tumor using a 3D printer, being the most complex model ever developed in the laboratory, details a study published this week in the journal Science Advances. Researchers from Tel Aviv University printed a glioblastoma in...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Prediction of organ transplant rejection using artificial blood vessels

Organ transplantation involves the transplantation of organs from donors as a means to treat disease or injury, but there is a shortage of organs available for donation compared to the demand for organ transplantation. Research involving the transplantation of animal organs (xenotransplantation) is ongoing, considering its potential to overcome these challenges. Heart valves and corneas from pigs, in particular, are being used for treatments involving xenotransplantation because of the absence of tuberculosis and AIDS which can appear in transplantations involving organs from chimpanzees or monkeys; pigs also have the advantage of, low cost because of mass production.
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Researchers use stem cells to make insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The human body can be genetically inclined to attack its own cells, destroying the beta cells in the pancreas that make insulin, which helps convert sugar into energy. Called Type 1 diabetes, this disorder can occur at any age and can be fatal if not carefully managed with insulin shots or an insulin pump to balance the body’s sugar levels.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Drug delivery capsule could replace injections for protein drugs

In recent years, scientists have developed monoclonal antibodies—proteins that mimic the body's own immune defenses—that can combat a variety of diseases, including some cancers and autoimmune disorders such as Crohn's disease. While these drugs work well, one drawback to them is that they have to be injected. A team of...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Discover A New Driver of Metastasis

Malignant tumors spread throughout the body by releasing cancer cells into the bloodstream, which can reach distant organs and metastasize there. The success of a tumor cell circulating in the bloodstream to grow into a metastasis is highly dependent on the characteristics of the environment. Now, a new mouse study by scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University, reveals a new growth factor produced by blood vessels that enables tumor cells to metastatically colonize organs.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
Sciencetheeastcountygazette.com

How A Single Antibody Can Neutralize COVID-19 Variants?

This may be the newest sign of good news as a newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19 but other types of coronaviruses that cause respiratory infections in humans – a bane for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. According to a study...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: Possible New Antivirals May Be Protective Against Herpes, Other Infections

They added that side chains are linked to nitrogens in the molecular backbone, forming a structure that resists enzymes. A new report by the American Chemical Society suggests that peptoids that were successful in helping treat animals with herpes infections may help prevent other kinds of infections, including COVID-19. “In...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

A New Therapeutic Target for Pulmonary Fibrosis?

Researchers have reversed lung fibrosis in a mouse model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, as reported in a study published in the journal Cell Death and Differentiation. Mice were given bleomycin for 12 days to establish lung fibrosis, and then treated daily until 21 days with ABT-199, whose medical...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

New Research Shows S. Pneumoniae Sticks to Dying Lung Cells, Worsening Secondary Infection Following Flu

New research provides a further explanation for how an infection by influenza A virus followed by S. pneumoniae superinfection causes severe pneumonia and a high death rate. Researchers at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) have discovered a new virulence mechanism for a surface protein on the pneumonia-causing bacteria S. pneumoniae (PspA) when mixed with the influenza virus, according to a press release from the university.

Comments / 0

Community Policy