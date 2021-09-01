Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

09/01/2021 at 1428 hours - Roadway update

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerry Township roadway conditions as of 1433 hours on 09/01/2021. McCorkle road between Jacobs Creek and Church Road. Wood road between Bullfrog Valley road to Limerick. Bachmanville road between Meadow road and Felty Mill road. *********. Danger of closing. Cocoa Avenue between Fishburn road and SR322. Swatara Creek road between...

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Between#Royal Road#Derry#Bullfrog#Church Road Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Trafficbutlerradio.com

Road Closure Planned for Middlesex Township

Motorists should be aware of a local road closure planned by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. According to PennDOT, a portion of Old Route 8 South in Middlesex Township will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Monday morning and continuing through September 2nd weather permitting. The full closure will occur at...
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

HEAD ON ROUTE 72 CRASH INJURED THREE PERSONS FRIDAY EVENING IN PENN TOWNSIP

NLCRPD Sector District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route72 near Hillside Avenue for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries, and entrapments of victims within the involved vehicles following a head on crash. Investigation determined that a 2007 Nissan, operated by WESTON M. FINK, age 22, of South Main Street, Manheim, PA was traveling Northbound on Route 72 near the Hillside Avenue intersection when his vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the Southbound Lane crashing head on into a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by LLOYD MELHORN JR., age 80 , of Hill Street, Manheim, PA.
Harrisburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Shooting Investigation: 1700 block of Market STreet

On Saturday September 5th 2021, at about 1:30pm, the Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Market St for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a single adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The male was immediately transported to a local hospital, where his last known condition was listed as critical. Officers on scene were advised that the shooter had fled into a local residence, and the Dauphin County CRT team was called to assist with securing that residence. The Harrisburg Police believe that this incident was isolated and that the victim was targeted by the shooter, although the investigation is ongoing at the time. At the time of this posting, no arrests have been made.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 9/7/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 6:05 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 100 block Valleybrook Drive (MT) – Debrah L. Fisher, F/62, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she was observed constantly ringing the doorbell at a neighbor’s residence. Fisher was manifestly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time. A citation was filed.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hit-and-Run Crash Investigation - East Main Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a hit-and-run crash that was reported on 09/07/2021 at 1:04 PM in the 200 Block of East Main Street (SR0772). A legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle, which was traveling west-bound on East Main Street. The crash occurred between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM on 09/07/2021. There is no description of the striking vehicle, but it would likely have damage to the passenger-side mirror. Anyone with information can call the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or utilize the "submit a tip" feature embedded into this post.
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

A Friday Afternoon Crash Injured Five Persons In Warwick Township

NLCRPD Patrol District / Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route 501 and Farm Lane for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries. Investigation determined that a 2014, Nissan, Pathfinder driven by ABBEY CALER, 28, of Honeysuckle Lane, McConnellsburg, PA was traveling southbound on Route 501 near the Farm Lane intersection when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2009 Acura, driven by DEREK FEILER, age 38, of Farm Lane, Lititz, PA.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES

As of 9/4/21 at 1830 hours, remaining roadway closures in the township are as follows:. -Pebble Hill Road between Edison-Furlong Road and Sugar Bottom Road. -Edison-Furlong Road between Pebble Hill Road and Cloverly Drive. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Tractor Trailer Crash Closes One Lane of Route 222 South!

TRAFFIC ALERT AS OF 7:45 A.M., WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2021. The Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 South near the Landis Valley Road overpass in Manheim Township. The crash involves a tractor trailer and an overturned dump truck. As a result, one lane of Route 222 South is closed and will be until the vehicles can be removed. Motorists should plan alternate routes of travel and expect delays in this area for the next hour. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Tractor Trailer Crash Disrupts Route 222 Morning Commute!

At 7:16 a.m., on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, Manheim Township Police were dispatched to Route 222 South near Landis Valley Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and dump truck. Officers responded and found both vehicles disabled in the right berm, and the dump truck lying on its side. Officers investigating the crash determined that both vehicles were traveling southbound in the right lane, with the dump truck in front of the tractor trailer. The dump truck slowed down for traffic in front of it, and was rear-ended by the tractor trailer. The impact moved both vehicles across the right lane, right shoulder, and into the right berm. No other vehicles were involved. As the dump truck traversed the grass berm, it overturned onto its left side. No persons were injured, but both vehicles required towing from the scene. The crash closed the right lane of Route 222 South for over 90 minutes. The driver of the tractor trailer was cited with Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, for causing the crash.
Lancaster County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Prescription Drug Drop-off Locations

Have unused or expired medications you’d like to get rid of?. Residents can discard them at one of 26 secured locations in Lancaster County. The initiative is to slow the abuse of prescription medications. This is a free and anonymous service. Lancaster County has already destroyed 4,116.4 lbs. in 2021, exceeding last year’s total. The locations are:
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Police Blotter Activity - 8/29/2021 - 9/4/2021

8/28/21 at 9:22PM, Officers assisted Kennett Township Police Department with an erratic driver in the area of E. Cypress Street and S. Walnut Street. (KS-21-006527). 8/28/21 at 1:37AM, Officers made contact with several juveniles walking on S. Washington Street to advise of curfew in the Borough. (KS-21-006525). Upon making contact with the juveniles, one took off running resulting in the issuance of a non-traffic citation.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 9/6/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Harassment Arrest, 10:53 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, 1400 block East King Street (LT) – Mikaail Fahim Cotton, M/19, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he shoved another person to the ground. A citation was filed. 2. Criminal Trespass...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Road Closure

Good Morning Doylestown Township. Ferry Rd. Is now open. Unfortunately Edison Furlong Rd is still closed between Pebble Hill Rd. and Turkey La. And Pebble Hill Rd is closed between Edison Furlong Rd. and Sugar Bottom Rd. Drive safely. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy