Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Illinois Woman Arrested in Hawaii After Using Fake COVID Vaccination Card to Go on Vacation

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman was arrested after allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as "Maderna." The New York Post reports that 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois used the fake vaccination card while vacationing in Hawaii. On Aug. 23, Mrozak flew into O'ahu through Southwest Airlines. Shortly after, authorities...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
State
New York State
Local
Hawaii COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Vaccinations#Covid#Illinois Woman Arrested#The New York Post#O Ahu#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyFox5 KVVU

2 Hawaii visitors arrested for falsifying vaccination cards, governor says

Two visitors to Hawaii from the United States mainland were arrested Sunday for falsifying vaccination cards, the governor posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Governor David Ige said that the two were violating the Emergency Proclamation that allows fully vaccinated travelers from the mainland to avoid taking a Covid-19 test and quarantining upon arrival to the islands.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Fox News

Loud explosion in Tennessee prompted by 'unknown phenomena' causes ground to shake, multiple 911 calls

Authorities in spent hours searching for the source of what residents reported as a "loud explosion" and shaking ground. In a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Sunday that its 911 dispatch had received numerous calls at around 9:50 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding the "loud explosion" and that several individuals had also said they had felt the "ground shake."
Public Healthsmartertravel.com

What Happens if You Test Positive for COVID-19 While on Vacation?

Ronnie Stokes’ 12-day vacation in the Dominican Republic unexpectedly turned into a 21-day trip—10 of which were spent entirely in a hotel room. The YouTube travel blogger from North Carolina ended up getting stuck quarantining in a resort in Punta Cana in June after his wife Alma tested positive for COVID-19 during the required test for air travel back to the U.S. The Stokes are both vaccinated, and luckily, Alma’s symptoms were mild, including a stuffy nose and slight cough.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Where The Hell Is Miami Airport Security?

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you’re sick of reading stories or watching videos of brutal incidents happening at Miami Airport, then just close this story now. Because guess what? It’s happened yet again.
blackchronicle.com

Southwest Airlines Passenger Accused of Knocking Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out Faces Felony Charges

A woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant’s two front teeth out is now facing two felonies. Back in May, a recent viral video showed a woman punching a flight attendant on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The victim’s two front teeth were knocked out and the passenger was arrested and charged with battery and banned from the airline for life, NBC News reports.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy