Picturing the Public Interest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRITICS AND JUDGES occasionally deliberate on the same question: Is this art? Historians of modern and contemporary art tend to take particular interest whenever these two groups disagree. It turns out, however, that the more historically significant cases may be those in which the critics and the courts come to consensus. Consider Brancusi v. United States, which was decided by the United States Customs Court on November 26, 1928. In 1926, the Romanian-born, Paris-based sculptor Constantin Brâncuși shipped a version of his cast bronze sculpture, Bird in Space, to the United States for exhibition. Upon arrival in early 1927, the work was inspected by a customs appraiser named F. J. H. Kracke, who recognized no art in Brâncuși’s abstraction, and so deemed it to be mere “merchandise.” Though Kracke did consult art experts to support his assessment, reports of the event at the time make it clear that his Customs Office was far from disinterested in the matter. A New York Times headline captured one unnamed agent’s indignation: “If that is Art, then I’m a bricklayer.”

