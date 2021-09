Prior to submitting a proposal, the PI must complete the Authorization to Seek Off-Campus Funds (ePA-005). Once completed, the ‘form’ is automatically routed for signature by each PI and Co-PI, and pre-designated Department and College approvers. The fully approved ePA-005 is the Office of Sponsored Program’s authorization from the department and college to submit the proposal. Submit your completed proposal (on paper or electronically, depending on sponsor requirements) and all other required documentation to the sponsored program officer with whom you have been working. The sponsored program officer will review the proposal for completeness and compliance with university and sponsor guidelines. The sponsored program officer will contact you for clarification or follow-up as needed.