Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden blasts Texas’ 6-week abortion ban as ‘extreme’ and violation of a constitutional right

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDidc_0bjerOfm00

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted the Texas state law that bans abortion after as early as six weeks into pregnancy as “extreme” and said it “blatantly violates” a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion, as affirmed by the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

“Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” Biden said in a statement.

The President continued: “The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

RELATED: Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

Biden said his administration was “deeply committed” to a woman’s right to have an abortion and that his administration would “protect and defend that right.”

The Texas law prohibits abortion providers from conducting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks into the pregnancy and before some women know they are pregnant. Opponents of the law say it will effectively outlaw at least 85% of abortions sought in the state.

The measure was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May and took effect early Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court and a federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Instead of imposing a criminal or regulatory punishment for those who conduct abortions after that point in the pregnancy, this law creates a “private right of action” to enforce the restriction. This means private citizens can bring civil litigation with a threat of $10,000 or more in damages against providers or anyone who helped a woman access an abortion after six weeks.

The law was passed earlier this year amid several measures to restrict abortion rights that were approved by Republican legislatures across the country. These restrictions came after Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, joined the Supreme Court.

Barrett’s confirmation solidified the high court’s conservative majority and made it more likely it would scale back or reverse Roe v. Wade.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

The post Biden blasts Texas’ 6-week abortion ban as ‘extreme’ and violation of a constitutional right appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kate Sullivan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Cnn#Deputizes#Republican#The Supreme Court#Cable News Network Inc#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democrats scramble to scrap filibuster, codify Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court’s decision to let stand a Texas ban on most abortions has sent Democrats scrambling to safeguard abortion rights and to prevent the law from becoming a blueprint for other states. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday the Senate should abolish the 60-vote filibuster threshold to help clear the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden belies his abortion ban outrage by refusing to make birth control available over the counter

In response to a pro-life Texas law, President Joe Biden is engaged in performative vice signaling. At best. The courts will likely strike down the new law deputizing Texans effectively to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks, but the Biden administration, eager to distract from a number of scandals, has pounced on the Lone Star State. Biden has promised a "whole-of-government" response to the law, with the president promising to weaponize the Justice Department against the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy