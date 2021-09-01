Aristocratic Nostalgia: On Mateiu Caragiale’s “Rakes of the Old Court”
AS WE KNOW from contemporary testimony, the novel Rakes of the Old Court by Mateiu Caragiale (1885–1936), appeared on March 29, 1929, in the evening, at the Cartea românească bookstore. The store created a prominent display with multiple copies, and in the months following, the volume raised great interest among sophisticated Romanian audiences. On May 1, 1929, in the newspaper Ultima oră, the poet Ion Barbu (1895–1961) published the most enthusiastic review one could ever conceive, lauding the novel in extravagant terms: “I am not aware of any graver meditation on the scope and the adventure of Being than this book, which, in a gesture of discretion and taste, hides its wisdom under the heavy velvets of oriental charm.”lareviewofbooks.org
Comments / 0