Broncos practice squad tracker

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos have trimmed their roster down to the initial 53-man squad and now will be looking to fill out their 16-man practice squad beginning on Wednesday at 12pm Mile High time. That time is when players clear the waiver wire, but I assume any player not subject to the waiver could be added to the practice squad before that 12pm deadline.

#Practice Squad#Tracker#American Football#The Denver Broncos
