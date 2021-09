Lisbon,N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Lisbon Broncos football team continued where they left off last week. Scoring touchdowns on nearly every drive while the starters were on are on the field against the E.E.K Thunder in a 60 to 6 win. The Broncos Offensive line deserves a lot of credit for creating solid rushing lanes for their dominant rushing attack Friday night. The Broncos produced 8 rushing TD’s with 6 different running backs during the course of game.