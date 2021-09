If you've spent any time with an email account or a phone, then you're well aware of all the ridiculous scams people try to pull. Many of these scams come in the form of an email asking for you to urgently respond to something or a phone call about your car's extended warranty. They're usually along the lines of needing you to pay some non-existent bill, "secure" an account and many other variations. One of the most interesting scams I recently came across was in the form of an email from an elderly woman on her deathbed requesting that you take on her $5.5 million dollar inheritance.