Maine couple allowed New York man to sell drugs out of their home, police say
BELMONT (WGME) -- Police say a Maine couple allowed an out-of-state drug trafficker to use their home to sell fentanyl to Waldo County residents. Maine Drug Enforcement agents they charged 21-year-old Raqwan Ryant of Brooklyn, New York, with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl), and 59-year-old Jere Waterman and 51-year-old Judy Waterman, both of Belmont, were charged with trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl).wgme.com
Comments / 0