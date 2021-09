Corey Pronman of The Athletic has released his rankings for the Under-23-year-old prospects for each NHL team. In his view, the LA Kings have a top-five U23 prospect pool. The LA Kings are widely believed to have one of the best prospect pools in the entire National Hockey League. The term “prospect” is usually a general term used to describe young players in a particular team’s system. For the purposes of Pronman’s article, he further defined each team’s prospect pool to include only those players under 23 years of age. In his rankings, it does not matter if a player has played NHL experience or not.