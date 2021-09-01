Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tomah, WI

Sherry L. Lamb

wwisradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor William Rice will officiate. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Services will be live streamed through the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tomah, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Tomah, WI
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Towering Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, to come down

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot-tall (6.4-meter) bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted off its 40-foot (12- meter) pedestal Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

What's in the Texas election law signed by Gov. Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial election security law on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a months-long political battle and a major victory for Republicans in the state who say it will help protect the integrity of future elections. But Democrats remain dedicated to fighting the law, with several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy