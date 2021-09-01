Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Pink Patch Project Underway!!!

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

West Hempfield Township Police has again partnered with other Police Departments in Lancaster County and throughout the nation to participate in the “Pink Patch Project” for 2021. In cooperation with the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suzanne H. Arnold Center for Breast Health, the project is aimed at bringing awareness...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Society
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Breast Cancer#Ofc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Flowood, MSWJTV.com

Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser underway

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Branch of the American Cancer Society held a reveal party for the 24 men of the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser. The party was held at Table 100 in Flowood to announce the beginning of the campaign, which will last through October. Their goal...
Cancerhappeningsmagazinepa.com

Paint Pittston Pink

Paint Pittston Pink kicks off on Saturday, September 18, and features a week-long series of events dedicated to bringing the community together to support a cure for all cancers through research and clinical trials. Paint Pittston Pink is a registered 501c3 organization founded by cancer survivor Barb Sciandra, Qiana Lehman...
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Community Appreciation Picnic held

STURGIS — The Annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic Wednesday in Sturgis drew a large crowd. The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau hosts the event with the help of many local business sponsors. Attendees enjoyed free grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings as well as live music by Camp Comfort at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. The picnic is a way to thank the community for hosting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year.
CharitiesKETV.com

Give blood, save lives, donate time this Giving Wednesday with the Red Cross

This month KETV’s Giving Wednesday is partnering with the Red Cross to highlight their need for blood donations and volunteers. Currently, there is a blood shortage nationwide. So far this year the Red Cross has distributed 12% more blood products to hospitals compared to last year. This shortage can lead to delays in patient care.
PetsWOLF

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter holds Facebook live fundraiser

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter held a fundraiser tonight for a good cause. The fun-filled fundraising marathon uses creative ways to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt from shelters. "Tonight we're having our Jordan's Way Fundraiser, it's a 4 hour Facebook Live event being broadcasted directly on...
Quarryville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WHO HAS STICKY FINGERS?

RECOGNIZE US? CALL QUARRYVILLE POLICE. The Quarryville Police Department is seeking to identify the two pictured females regarding the theft of an employee's cell phone from the Giant, 100 Townsedge Drive Quarryville, PA 17566. The two individuals concluded their shopping together and after checking out, the female with the "unique" haircut swiped the cashiers phone that was sitting at their work station. The last available GPS ping on the phone stopped on Kirkwood Pike near Noble Road but police could not locate the phone in the area. The estimated loss for the phone is $699. The Quarryville Police Department is seeking any identifying information on these two subjects. Please contact the Quarryville Police Department at (717) 664-1180 and reference case number 2021-01762 with information.
Advocacykwhi.com

BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SPORTS GOLD IN SEPTEMBER TO SUPPORT BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings, vehicles and employees are sporting gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fourth year Bluebonnet has gone gold during September in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The cooperative’s buildings will be illuminated in gold light and its vehicles will don gold decals.
FestivalMorganton News Herald

Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
Jonesborough, TNJohnson City Press

Church fundraiser

Jonesborough United Methodist Church will host a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon for the renovations of their community outreach building, Center on 2nd. The fundraiser will take place in the church’s parking lot. Spaces are available for the yard sale at $20 per...
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

Shelter donation

Brad Priddy, Director of Marketing for South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility, and Lisa Moore from Hospice Plus deliver supplies to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. They put together a donation drive for the shelter last month and delivered the donations last week.
CharitiesBrunswick News

St. Simons Rotary donates ot Seafarers' Center

A member of St. Simons Rotary recently made a $10,000 donation to the International Seafarers’ Center, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.” Servicing seafarers from more than 70 countries annually, the Center’s services include facilitating local shopping trips, transportation to doctors and dentists, COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with SGHS, free clothing and more.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

Car show donation

Gary Prehauser of Defiance AmVets Post 191 presents a check to Christy Feeney, treasurer of the Maumee Valley Car Club, for the latter's annual car show in downtown Defiance on Aug. 28. Proceeds from the event have gone to the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now organization. Prehauser stands in front of a classic car he owns.
AdvocacyCape Gazette

Donations rolling in for Dewey Beach beautification project

Generous donations continue to assist in the Dewey Beach beautification project. The most recent contribution comes from Bill Kramen, vice president of mortgage lending for Guaranteed Rate Affinity, said Commissioner Paul Bauer. The Dewey Beach Marketing Committee launched the campaign in April to raise funds to help keep Dewey colorful...
Charitiespahomepage.com

Red Cross in need of blood donations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A call for blood donations Thursday after the pandemic triggered a dramatic drop in regular blood donors. Thursday, the PA Health Department and blood banks from across the state spread the word about the safety measures blood banks are taking, like masking up all workers and keeping people distanced at all times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy