My Back-to-School SEL Plan To Set Kids Up for the Playground and Beyond
The Compassion Project is a first-of-its-kind national initiative to provide compassion education to elementary school students across the US. Learn more>>. Social-emotional learning is always valuable, but it feels especially critical this year after the roller coaster of remote and hybrid learning. Many of our kids haven’t been playing with friends on the playground or working with other students in the classroom. They haven’t had to maneuver the lunchroom, the hallways, or the proximity of so many other people. This year feels like a bigger back-to-school adjustment than ever.www.weareteachers.com
