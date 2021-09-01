Cancel
Rome, GA

Virginia Tucker Launier, age 77 of rOme

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Virginia Tucker Launier, age 77, died Friday, August 27, 2021. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia on October 20, 1943, the daughter of Mr. Luther Titus Tucker and Mrs. Beatrice Violet Hatley Tucker. Preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Helen Tucker. Also, Mrs. Launier’s late husband Mr. Arthur G. Launier. Mrs. Virginia Launier went to Floyd Jr. College and earned two Associates of Art and two Associates of Science and Human Services. Along with a degree in Criminal Justice. She was a registered Hypnotherapist and recognized by the GA. Board of Hypnotherapy for her practice. Mrs. Launier began her own practice in February of 1999 and closed in 2010. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters, Regina Launier, Linda-Kay Launier McLaughlin and husband Camron McLaughlin. She had two grandsons, Cole C. Proffitt and Samuel A. McLaughlin. Her two granddaughters, Adayln and Olivia McLaughlin. Sister, Rita Bratton of Oak Island, N.C. and niece Amanda Bratton. Activities and hobbies included needlepoint, reading, knitting, gardening, and bird watching. She loved watching the Atlanta Brave play baseball and never missed a UNC college basketball game. What gave her most joy was loving on her grandkids. A funeral service will be conducted at 4pm on Thursday, September 2nd in the chapel of Daniels Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at 5pm. You may make online condolences at www.daniels-funeralhome.com.

