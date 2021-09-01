Cancel
Life is Strange TV Will Involve Musician Shawn Mendes

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been officially announced that Grammy-nominated Shawn Mendes will be responsible for the music in the upcoming Life is Strange TV series. We've heard about plans to create a TV series based on Life is Strange back in 2016, which is pretty soon after the release of the game's first episode. Judging by the silence that followed on the subject, it would seem that the plans were abandoned, but nothing could be further from the truth. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Shawn Mendes will take part in the production and he will be responsible for the music.

