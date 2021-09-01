Charles Lloyd Bennett, Jr. age 58 of Rome
Charles Lloyd Bennett, Jr. age 58 of Rome passed away Sunday August 29, 2021, in a local hospital. Charles was born March 31, 1963, in Rome, Ga. He was of the Baptist Faith. Survivors include his wife Angie Bennett, daughter, Kayla Lynn Bennett, parents, Charles and Sara Ruth Bennett, Sr. brothers, Jeff (Becki) Bennett, Billy Jason Bennett, sisters, Effie Lynn Bennett, Tracy Denise(John Seaman) Bass, several nieces and nephews also survive.coosavalleynews.com
