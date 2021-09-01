Yesteryears

Lt. Gov. Mark Darr was in Walnut Ridge to meet with leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization. His visit included a short meet-and-greet at the Chamber office, followed by a visit to the site of Beatles Park, under construction in downtown Walnut Ridge. The lieutenant governor was also presented with a custom turkey call and a gold album of the British Invasion of the Rock and Roll Highway from the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee and a Beatles tribute T-shirt from the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization.