Hackers Will Bypass Antivirus Software Using GPUs

Samsung, TSMC, and other chipmakers have once again revealed big revenue numbers despite a shortage of chip availability in the market. How is this possible?. Chips are in short supply in almost every industry and country in the world. Although for many investors and entrepreneurs this is a real nightmare, there is one industry that has no reason to complain. Silicon chip manufacturers such as TSMC and Samsung are rubbing their hands in glee. For them, times have never been better.