Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Hackers Will Bypass Antivirus Software Using GPUs

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackers may have found another way to bypass anti-virus software. Recent reports suggest that this time they will use graphics cards to do it. Whatever you say about hackers, there's one thing you can not deny them - ingenuity. We've already had attacks using Steam, game content, vulnerabilities in CPUs, and even mice and printers. In this context, it's no surprise that GPUs are the next target. BleepingComputer reported the sale of an undetectable tool that enables hacking into a computer via the GPU's memory.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Software#Hackers#Gpu#The Hacker#Steam#Intel Uhd#Jellyfish#Macissues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

Is It Worth Upgrading to Windows 11?

On June 24th, 2021, Microsoft publicly announced Windows 11, stating that it will be available this holiday season. The new version of Windows brings new features and upgrades, ranging from transparent UIs to gaming performance boosts. Parting ways with Windows 10 and switching to the newly released Windows 11 can...
TechnologyDigital Trends

Lightning cable look-alike for hackers now available for sale

Keeping your iPhone and private data secure may become harder than ever with the arrival of a new O.MG cable intended for hacking that looks just like a Lighting cable. The fake cable, developed by a security researcher simply known as “MG,” comes loaded with a variety of hacking tools, including a keylogger.
Technologygamepressure.com

Chip Shortage is the Best That Could Happen to Samsung and Other Component Manufacturers

Samsung, TSMC, and other chipmakers have once again revealed big revenue numbers despite a shortage of chip availability in the market. How is this possible?. Chips are in short supply in almost every industry and country in the world. Although for many investors and entrepreneurs this is a real nightmare, there is one industry that has no reason to complain. Silicon chip manufacturers such as TSMC and Samsung are rubbing their hands in glee. For them, times have never been better.
ComputersGear Patrol

How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 Laptop

There's nothing like a fresh start, for you and your gadgets both. If you've had your Windows laptop for a while, or it's been acting up, or you're just looking to try and reboot your digital habits, a reset is great option -- if also a little extreme. Here's how to do it, and a few things you might want to try first.
TechnologyHackRead

T-Mobile hacker used brute force attack to steal customers’ data

A 21-year-old US citizen named John Binns has claimed responsibility for the T-Mobile data breach and labeled the carrier’s “security is awful.”. Earlier this month, T-Mobile suffered a data breach in which a hacker claimed to steal the personal data of 100 million customers. Although the company acknowledged the breach yet claimed that the incident affected 40 million customers.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Adobe fixes critical preauth vulnerabilities in Magento

Adobe has released a large Patch Tuesday security update that fixes critical vulnerabilities in Magento and important bugs in Adobe Connect. The complete list of Adobe Products receiving security updates today and the number of fixed vulnerabilities are below:. In total, Adobe fixed 29 vulnerabilities with today's updates. Almost all...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD processors: cloud virtual machines remain insecure

Several research teams have discovered new attack vectors on the RAM encryption of AMD’s Epyc processors. The company can improve two variants with the help of the extended Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) function and firmware updates that AMD has built into the third generation Epyc 7003, alias Milan, with Zen 3 architecture. A third type of attack also leverages SEV-SNP, provided that one has one-time access to the system.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

AMD hardware security tricks can be bypassed with a shock of electricity

Academics researchers have demonstrated a successful attack strategy to get around the protections provided by AMDs famed Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology. AMD SEV leverages the AMD Secure Processor (AMD-SP) to separate security-sensitive operations from software executing elsewhere in order to safeguard virtual machines (VM) in untrusted environments. Researchers from...
ComputersTechSpot

Voltage manipulation can bypass hardware security on AMD's server CPUs

Why it matters: Researchers from the Technische Universität Berlin have demonstrated that AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) technology can be defeated by manipulating input voltages, compromising the technology in a similar way to previous attacks against its Intel counterpart. SEV relies on the Secure Processor (SP), a humble Arm Cortex-A5,...
SoftwarePosted by
PC Gamer

Nvidia's mining limiter hacked: LHR GPUs now 70% effective

The latest release of the popular Etherum mining tool, NBMiner has managed to hack Nvidia's mining limiter so that it isn't as effective as it once was (via Videocardz). Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPUs originally halved the hash rate of the graphics cards, NBMiner manages to up this to 70% of the performance, although the tool's developers recommend capping out at 68% for stability sakes.
TechnologyArs Technica

Samsung has its own AI-designed chip. Soon, others will too

Samsung is using artificial intelligence to automate the insanely complex and subtle process of designing cutting-edge computer chips. The South Korean giant is one of the first chipmakers to use AI to create its chips. Samsung is using AI features in new software from Synopsys, a leading chip design software firm used by many companies. “What you’re seeing here is the first of a real commercial processor design with AI,” says Aart de Geus, the chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys.
ComputersDigital Trends

Rumored Intel ‘Royal Core’ might beat AMD and Apple by 2025

Intel has already shared quiet a bit about its road map through 2025, and recent leaks revealed even more information. Now, a new rumor from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) provides some more context regarding Intel’s plans through 2025. And those plans all lead to a new series of CPUs called Royal Core.
ComputersDigital Trends

The price of Nvidia GPUs is dramatically falling, but AMD’s continue to rise

GPU prices have been dropping over the past few months, finally offering a reprieve from the disastrous GPU shortage that’s been going on for nearly a year. Although cards continue to drop in price in various parts of the world, they aren’t all falling at the same pace. In particular, Nvidia GPUs are dropping while AMD GPUs are rising.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Battlefield 2042 to Be Bundled Free with Nvidia 30XX GPUs

It’s not exactly a secret that over the years many graphics card manufacturers have looked to bundle in games for free in order to help promote sales of their products. With the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042, however, it seems that Inno3D may have accidentally jumped the marketing gun a little as following a report via Videocardz, promotional material has appeared online all but confirming that Battlefield 2042 is the next major gaming title to get the Nvidia bundle treatment!

Comments / 0

Community Policy