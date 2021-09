We’re tracking the Rams cuts below, as well as relevant cuts around the NFL this week. The deadline to get down to 53-man rosters is set for Tuesday at 1 PM PT. If you’re curious about what the LA Rams final 53-man roster looked like a year ago, check it out here. You’ll notice that the roster wasn’t actually finalized until one day after the deadline and we can probably expect something like that to happen this year too; a player like A’Shawn Robinson might be stashed on injured reserve immediately after final cuts, giving the Rams one additional space to add a player who was either released by them, another team, or traded to LA.