After months of negotiations, the NHL and IIHF finally reached an agreement that will send NHL players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. This will be the first time since the 2014 games in Sochi that the NHL will be sending its players. Of course, that also means this will be the first time that Connor McDavid will be available to participate and help Canada capture a gold medal. That means we can start having a conversation about who should play on a line with McDavid in Beijing and it’s really fun to think about.