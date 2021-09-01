Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon County, PA

DUI ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE SCHEDULED

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has announced an impaired driving enforcement initiative for the weekend of September 2-6, 2021 for Lebanon County. As part of the initiative, officers from several Lebanon County Police Departments will be conducting roving patrols targeting impaired drivers. The initiative is part of the Nationwide Labor Day Holiday Impaired Driving Campaign and is designed to reduce alcohol and drug related traffic crashes.

lebanon.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Labor Day#Alcohol#Dui#Crimewatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy