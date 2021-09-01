DUI ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE SCHEDULED
The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has announced an impaired driving enforcement initiative for the weekend of September 2-6, 2021 for Lebanon County. As part of the initiative, officers from several Lebanon County Police Departments will be conducting roving patrols targeting impaired drivers. The initiative is part of the Nationwide Labor Day Holiday Impaired Driving Campaign and is designed to reduce alcohol and drug related traffic crashes.lebanon.crimewatchpa.com
