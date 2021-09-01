Future Forward Business Ignitor Course
Nevada City, Calif. – Sierra Commons, Nevada City’s small business center and coworking space, is launching the Future Forward Business Ignitor Course. As Fall approaches, changes to our local economy are accelerating. The end of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and shifting job market dynamics are leading many people to reevaluate their personal and professional priorities. Entrepreneurship may now be the best option for those working towards a more balanced lifestyle.yubanet.com
