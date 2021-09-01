Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Tim McCoppin Discusses the Miracle League of Valdosta

valdostaceo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiracle League of Valdosta Vice President Tim McCoppin talks about their mission to help children and adults with disabilities play organized sports. He also discusses the programs and events offered throughout the year. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please...

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Valdosta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Food distribution returns to Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia continues its Valdosta food distribution program 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. The nonprofit asks that no one arrive before 4:30 a.m. Distributed items may include pantry boxes and child nutritional boxes, according to organizers. Proof of...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Local Living: Registration for Miracle League Fall Baseball in Columbia, Cody Johnson coming to Township Auditorium and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers for a traffic study to better understand who uses the roadways, streets and sidewalks. Officials say it’s to make Columbia streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Volunteers will help count traffic numbers at various intersections where many pedestrians and cyclists have been killed. The first available time slot is September 7 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. You can sign up online.
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Glades Electric donates $5,000 to Miracle League

MOORE HAVEN — On Sept. 1, Glades Electric Cooperative donated $5,000 to The Miracle League for Highlands County. The funds will help with needed improvements to the specialized baseball field at the Lake June Ball Fields in Lake Placid, including the addition of a new roof over the bleachers, a new restroom to accommodate their athletes and a storage facility.
Valdosta, GAclaytodayonline.com

Area Harriers spot Valdosta Border Clash

Valdosta, Ga. — Guided by a one-two finish from Mason Jones and Joshua Wagner, the Florida Southern College men’s cross country team cruised to victory in the 2021 season-opener at Valdosta State’s Border Clash on Friday evening. Jones, a senior out of Titusville, won in 23:05.6. On the course, for...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

City of Valdosta hosts COVID Town Hall for employees

In partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) and South Heath District, Valdosta city officials hosted a COVID Town Hall for all city employees and their families on Tuesday, August 24, at Mathis Auditorium. “The Town Hall aimed to supplying our employees with the correct information from the people who...
Posted by
Bebe Nicholson

The North Metro Miracle League Swings Back into Action

A place where everybody is a winner is a place where miracles happen. Sign on the Miracle League concession stand:photo by author. The North Metro Miracle League has some good news. After being closed for more than a year due to Covid-19, the nonprofit is gearing up to reopen its baseball season with a September 18 kickoff.
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Dr. Sorchik Joins SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Austin Sorchik, DO, MS, family medicine has joined SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic. SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region. Dr. Sorchik comes to Valdosta from Pennsylvania where...
Valdosta, GAthecinemaholic.com

Where is Valdosta Wildcats’ Grayson Leavy Now?

Directed by Jason Sciavicco, Netflix’s ‘Titletown High’ is an eight-episode reality series that explores the nationally recognized Valdosta High School football program during their 2020 fall season. As the athletes tackle age-old rivalries, romance, and real-life while vying for the state championship under controversial head coach Rush Propst, we get a peek into how they deal with adversity and the consequences of their teenage actions. And a key player here is Grayson Leavy. So now, if you are curious to know more about him, we’ve got the details for you.
Societyvaldostaceo.com

One Man’s Passion and Talents Lives through the Legacy of Scholarship at Wiregrass

My Dad could do anything he put his mind to,” shared Susan Putnam. “I watched him rebuild a jeep which he later reluctantly sold, not wanting to part with something he put so much time and effort into.” Susan’s dad was Dan Hatfield, Jr. and was a true Renaissance man, serving as a diver in the Air Force, working at a paper mill as a papermaker in Florida, and he could repair and rebuild cars with no formal training. It’s been nearly 36 years since Mr. Hatfield’s untimely death to cancer, but one can see Susan’s eyes light up and the smile on her face when she describes her father’s impeccable talent at using his hands to craft, build, and re-create the visions in his mind. Susan and her husband, Tom Putnam, wanted to honor her father’s passion and talents by helping others who have the same skills to attend college at Wiregrass Tech. “We established the scholarship where any student with a C average or higher would be eligible,” shared Tom. “We weren’t looking for the top scholar, but one who was working while attending college, or a parent who may not have the time to put effort into keeping the best of grades.”
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

VA Health System Hosts Nursing Hiring Event

The regional veterans health system is hosting an upcoming virtual job fair to hire part-time and temporary registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for all of its facilities. The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System operates the Valdosta community-based outpatient clinic.
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

City of Valdosta Hosts COVID Town Hall for Employees

In partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) and South Heath District, Valdosta city officials hosted a COVID Town Hall for all city employees and their families on Tuesday, August 24, at Mathis Auditorium. "The Town Hall aimed to supplying our employees with the correct information from the people who...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Dr. Sorchik joins SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Austin Sorchik, DO, MS, internal medicine has joined SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic. SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region. Dr. Sorchik comes to Valdosta from Pennsylvania where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy