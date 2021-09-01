Tim McCoppin Discusses the Miracle League of Valdosta

My Dad could do anything he put his mind to,” shared Susan Putnam. “I watched him rebuild a jeep which he later reluctantly sold, not wanting to part with something he put so much time and effort into.” Susan’s dad was Dan Hatfield, Jr. and was a true Renaissance man, serving as a diver in the Air Force, working at a paper mill as a papermaker in Florida, and he could repair and rebuild cars with no formal training. It’s been nearly 36 years since Mr. Hatfield’s untimely death to cancer, but one can see Susan’s eyes light up and the smile on her face when she describes her father’s impeccable talent at using his hands to craft, build, and re-create the visions in his mind. Susan and her husband, Tom Putnam, wanted to honor her father’s passion and talents by helping others who have the same skills to attend college at Wiregrass Tech. “We established the scholarship where any student with a C average or higher would be eligible,” shared Tom. “We weren’t looking for the top scholar, but one who was working while attending college, or a parent who may not have the time to put effort into keeping the best of grades.”