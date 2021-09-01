Cancel
Gainesville, GA

Another Browns Bridge Road dealership? This rezoning could allow it

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
A rezoning request to allow for an auto-related development on Browns Bridge Road is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Sept. 14. This rendering is meant to provide "a sense of scale" of what the future auto use may look like. according to the city. - photo by Jeff Gill

A Gainesville real estate company is hoping to add to Browns Bridge Road’s string of auto-related businesses.

Adventures Real Estate is seeking to rezone 17 acres at 2520 Browns Bridge Road from residential to general business to allow for such a development.

“With CarMax currently designing their dealership on the adjacent property, the automotive requests in that area have continued to rise,” the firm says in a letter to the city supporting its request, which is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Sept. 14.

“This … is clearly an automotive area that will continue to lend itself to that industry.”

Even though no company has committed to the site, artist renderings have been submitted with the request “to provide a sense of scale of what the future auto use may look like,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.

Atlanta Luxury Motors, which has dealerships in metro Atlanta, including one at the Mall of Georgia, looked at the site but is “no longer in the picture for now,” Tate said.

CarMax, which sells pre-owned vehicles, was given the OK in October to build a 7,590-square-foot building on 8 acres at 2602 Browns Bridge Road. An update on that project wasn’t available Wednesday, Sept. 1.

