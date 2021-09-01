Ed Asner passes away, UNF students respond

Ed Asner, an actor whose career in film and television spanned eight different decades from the late 1950s up to 2021, has died at the age of 91. Deadline reports that he died “peacefully Sunday morning, surrounded by family.” Asner was best known for playing newspaper editor Lou Grant in both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and his own spinoff series Lou Grant, a role that won him five acting Emmys for both Comedy and Drama. Asner also won two acting Emmys for his performances in Rich Man, Poor Man, and Roots. With seven Emmys total, Asner remains unbeaten as the most-awarded male actor in Primetime Emmy history. Asner also pulled off the notable feat of successfully adapting his Lou Grant performance from half-hour sitcom to hour-long drama.