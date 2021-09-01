Barbara Karen Woodson, 77, of Walnut Ridge, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Lawrence Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Walnut Ridge. She was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Walnut Ridge, to Cleo Parker and Idell Matthews Parker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Charles “Porky” Woodson (Dec.). During her career, she worked at Sheltering Arms, Quikut and the Haynes House. Her love for her family was as strong as her work ethic. Her friends and family mourn her loss.