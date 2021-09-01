Sarah Jane Doyle of Strawberry passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at White River Medical Center in Batesville. Sarah was born to John and Anna Cannon on Sept. 25, 1951, in Ravenden Springs. She was the middle sister of a large family of eight children. Sarah graduated from Strawberry High School in 1970. She was an active member of the Strawberry Church of Christ and loved the Lord with all her heart. At the time of her death, Sarah was working at the Cave City Branch Bank in Strawberry and took great pride in her service to others.