Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter tests Safety Mode to block internet trolls

techxplore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter on Wednesday announced it is testing a new feature that automatically blocks hateful messages, as the US site comes under increasing pressure to protect its users from online abuse. Users who activate the new Safety Mode will see their "mentions" filtered for seven days so that they don't see...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Trolls#Settings#Digital Rights Group#Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
InternetFortune

Twitter is testing new privacy features that would allow users to tweet more

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Twitter Inc. is planning to test new privacy-related features aimed at giving users greater control over their follower lists and who can see their posts and likes, an effort to make people more comfortable interacting and sharing on the social network.
Cell PhonesWired UK

The best WhatsApp tricks

Like it or loathe it, you probably use WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned app is the world’s biggest end-to-end encrypted messaging platform and is difficult to avoid entirely. But WhatsApp has taken a battering in 2021, after a badly communicated privacy policy change left many people turning to rivals Signal and Telegram.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Viral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTok

The dangerous #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm one viral video at a time. It's quickly caught traction after those who dare try and scale the shaky pyramid of stacked milk crates often end up painfully falling flat on their face. Many of these videos shared on Tiktok are...
Internetasapland.com

Rename of Instagram and Whatsapp by Facebook

Soon you will see Owner Facebook name with Instagram and Whatsapp. Recently, Facebook has decided to rename the social media giants Instagram and Whatsapp. Those who are using Instagram and Facebook, Some of them still not know that Facebook has bought Instagram and Whatsapp. They are actually a sub-brands of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. But there is a good thing after the trade is the Facebook is did not interfere in Instagram and Whatsapp. They are making independent operations to operate Whatsapp and Instagram.
InternetFortune

Twitter will automatically block harassers in effort to curb abuse

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Twitter Inc. debuted a new product called Safety Mode that will automatically block users who are being aggressive or hateful toward another person in an effort to help reduce harassment. The social networking company said...
EntertainmentPosted by
SVG

This Twitch Streamer's Fake Disease Is Causing An Uproar

"Rocket League" player and streamer MsDirtyBird has come under fire for lying about a cancer diagnosis to drive up her engagement on Twitch and social media. A Twitch streamer and former fan of MsDirtyBird, SwornRL, has put together a timeline of the events that led to the streamer's latest apology. As he notes, MsDirtyBird began telling her audience that she had been diagnosed with brain cancer as early as January 2021.
Cell Phonesasapland.com

Twitter Apologies After Admitting to User Data leak

Twitter Apologies After Admitting to User Data leak. Twitter post an apology message after a user data leak. They have admitted that there is no bad intention behind the data leak, it been unintentionally done. Twitter shared data with the Advertising companies and third-party partners of the company. Twitter has...
InternetBBC

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts which it says were involved in anti-vax disinformation campaigns operated from Russia. The company said the network of accounts targeted India, Latin America and the US. They attempted to recruit influencers to spread false claims to undermine public confidence in particular Covid-19 vaccines, it...
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
InternetPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Zuckerberg Keeps Mum on How Many Facebook Users Engaged With COVID-19 Disinfo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined to reveal how many users engaged with posts that contained false information about the coronavirus in a Wednesday interview with Gayle King. Zuckerberg claimed the social network had removed 18 million posts that contained false information about COVID-19 but declined to share how many of the site’s nearly three billion users liked or shared the information.
InternetSFGate

Twitter Is Asking Users to Flag Misinformation, Including About COVID and Elections

Twitter is turning to the wisdom of crowds for help in curbing misinformation on the social network. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that is launching the test of a new feature that will let users report posts that “seem misleading,” in the same way it lets people report spam and tweets that are abusive or harmful, or express “intentions of self-harm or suicide.”
MusicBBC

Lizzo: Facebook and Instagram remove abusive comments from singer's accounts

Facebook and Instagram have removed several hateful comments on US singer Lizzo's social media accounts. The move comes after the singer spoke tearfully about the "hurtful" abuse she'd received on social media. A spokesman for Facebook told The Hollywood Reporter the comments which had been removed broke the company's rules...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mark Hamill Owns the Internet by Tweeting Two Words

There are some people in the world who can just have their name mentioned to be an online sensation, and it seems that Mark Hamill is one of them as he proved when responding to a challenge from a fan on Twitter. The Star Wars legend was tagged in a post by @LozzaBean12 in which she made an almost throwaway comment of "you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes." Not one to miss out on the chance of interacting with his followers, Hamill tweeted just that and gained almost half a million likes in just over 14 hours, kind of proving the point without even trying.
Cell PhonesWALA-TV FOX10

Anonymous messaging app, Yik Yak is back

After a four year hiatus, Yik Yak is back. The controversial anonymous messaging app posting the "hello, remember me" message on Twitter. With a link to download too. Yik Yak was quite popular among high-school and college-aged students when it launched in 2013. Around its peak popularity the app was reportedly valued at around $400 million dollars!

Comments / 0

Community Policy