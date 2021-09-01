Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, VA

Olde Gold Cup residents frustrated by Warrenton stormwater fees process

By Peter Cary/Piedmont Journalism Foundation
Fauquier Times-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meeting last week to provide information to Town of Warrenton residents on their stormwater utility fees turned contentious, with homeowners demanding more clarity and a simpler process. By meeting’s end, Assistant Public Works Director Paul Bernard had acknowledged fee-calculation mistakes, pledged to get out more information, and said he would take a look at having the town give utility fee discounts to homeowners whose associations maintain stormwater retention ponds.

www.fauquier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Warrenton, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater#Real Estate Tax#Hoa#Gis#The Olde Gold Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy