Olde Gold Cup residents frustrated by Warrenton stormwater fees process
A meeting last week to provide information to Town of Warrenton residents on their stormwater utility fees turned contentious, with homeowners demanding more clarity and a simpler process. By meeting’s end, Assistant Public Works Director Paul Bernard had acknowledged fee-calculation mistakes, pledged to get out more information, and said he would take a look at having the town give utility fee discounts to homeowners whose associations maintain stormwater retention ponds.www.fauquier.com
