The new Ideon Audio Absolute ε (Epsilon) DAC

By Hi-Fi+ Staff
hifiplus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce the new Absolute ε (Epsilon) DAC, a statement for our 5th anniversary. The Absolute ε is the result of our continuous effort to design and manufacture the best digital converter today. Our design team came up with more innovations and new digital technologies that reflects our constant strive for excellence. Those are incorporated into this new DAC, to improve an already amazing and successful device.

