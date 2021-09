One of the more anticipated topics during Mike Zimmer’s Monday press conference was an update on the status of TE Irv Smith Jr. The budding star has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery later this week. The unfortunate news broke on Sunday and took a lot of people by surprise. Smith played in the final preseason game and showed no signs of injury during the game nor on the sidelines. He was even interviewed in the second half and appeared to be in good spirits.